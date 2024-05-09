More kids living in poverty go hungry in KL as food prices soar

PETALING JAYA – More children from low-income families in Kuala Lumpur have fewer than three meals a day, as families try to cut back on spending due to rising food costs and the escalating cost of living.

The rise in living costs and financial constraints have forced many such breadwinners (nearly 40 per cent) to work longer hours and cut back on food consumption and spending on non-food items, according to a United Nations-backed study involving 755 households in 16 low-income flats in Kuala Lumpur.

About 52 per cent of the children surveyed ate fewer than three meals a day, compared with 45 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Children are disproportionately affected by the prevailing circumstances, with a significant portion of them enduring food insecurity, a situation that has intensified since the pandemic,” said the report, Living On The Edge: Longitudinal Study On Post-Covid-19 Impact Assessment Among Low-Income Households In Kuala Lumpur.

This nutritional deficit extends to children in female-headed households and those in households led by persons with disabilities, highlighting the universality of the challenge, it added.

Malaysia announced it had entered a “Transition to Endemic Phase” on April 1, 2022, although the Covid-19 pandemic has not been officially declared over.

The UN study aimed to find out how families whose median incomes are near RM3,000 (S$857) per month are coping with the rise in food prices and other living costs since the pandemic.

“Children, most of whom have health problems, also eat less with one out of every two eating less than three times a day,” the study said.

The households have been part of a series of earlier studies in May 2020, September 2020, December 2020 and March 2021, which tracked the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdowns on low-income families.

Eight out of 10 households said they are struggling to earn enough to meet their daily needs, up from the pandemic era when seven out of 10 reported experiencing this hardship.

Ninety per cent of households said they were affected by the rise in the cost of living, especially food prices, with about 50 per cent saying that they are financially worse off than in 2022.

Six in 10 households, including those headed by women and persons with disabilities, cited high prices as a major obstacle hindering their ability to provide nutritious meals to their children.

Two in 10 respondents cited time constraints and the affordability of fast food as further obstacles for families in giving nutritious meals to their children.