HONG KONG - With the curtain mostly drawn on Hong Kong's largest and most influential teachers' union, the question hanging heavy in the air is who is next on Beijing's list to be dealt with and observers believe the answer may be revealed soon enough.

This pessimistic sentiment comes as the Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) announced on Tuesday (Aug 10) that it will disband, more than a week after Chinese state media denounced the union and the Hong Kong Education Bureau cut ties with it.