More deaths in Myanmar after shadow govt urges defensive war

YANGON • At least 20 people have been killed in fighting between militias and Myanmar's ruling military, a witness and local media said, in the worst violence since opponents of the junta called earlier this past week for a "people's defensive war".

The National Unity Government, which was formed to resist the army's Feb 1 takeover, called last Tuesday for a revolt against military rule, in an apparent effort to coordinate the various groups fighting the army and convince soldiers and state officials to switch sides.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's government that ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked nationwide anger, strikes and protests, and saw the emergence of militia groups that have attacked security forces.

Fighting since Thursday between the military and defence volunteers allied with the unity government in Myin Thar village resulted in casualties among local militias and villagers after troops used heavy artillery, according to the media and a witness.

"They fired artillery, they burned down houses in our village," said a resident, 42, who added that three children as well as his 17-year-old son, a member of the militia, were among 20 people killed.

"I lost all I have... I will not forgive them until the end of the world," he said, adding that he struggled to recognise his son among the dead bodies.

BBC Burmese said 10 people were killed in Myin Thar in the Magway region of central Myanmar, while The Irrawaddy news website reported 17 casualties, with minors among them.

Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun confirmed that fighting took place in Magway, according to The Irrawaddy.

Myanmar's neighbours urged restraint following last Tuesday's call for nationwide retaliation by the shadow government. Some analysts have warned that the move could backfire and complicate the opposition's efforts to win international support.

The Irrawaddy also reported the killing of three soldiers in the country's biggest city, Yangon.

Clashes erupted on Thursday and were continuing late on Friday in Thantlang in Chin state, bordering India, news reports said.

Radio Free Asia and Mizzima news service said the military conducted air strikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

REUTERS