More cloud seeding under way to beat dry season in Malaysia

A cloud-seeding operation over a dam in Malaysia in 2023. Cloud seeding involves spraying a salt solution into clouds to encourage the formation of raindrops.

– Another series of cloud seeding operations is expected to be carried out on Feb 15 during the north-east monsoon dry weather phase for Johor, according to Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

This follows two cloud seeding efforts on Feb 11 and Feb 12 , with the operation in Johor focusing on the Upper Layang dam, Pulai 1 dam and Machap dam.

In a statement, the agency said the immediate action is a proactive step in addressing the declining water levels due to dry weather.

“Nadma has coordinated the implementation of this operation from the Subang airbase with the strategic cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and the Malaysian Meteorological Depart­ment (MetMalaysia),” the agency said.

The cloud seeding process involves spraying a salt solution (sodium chloride) into clouds to encourage the formation of raindrops.

The agency said success would depend on atmospheric conditions and the presence of suitable clouds at the target location.

After the first series of operations on Feb 11, there was rain around the Upper Layang dam.

Apart from Johor, both Perak and Kedah also experienced receding water levels in dams used for agricultural irrigation, especially for rice cultivation and domestic use.

Operations on Feb 13 and Feb 14 will focus on the Pedu dam, Muda dam and Ahning dam in Kedah, as well as Perak’s Bukit Merah dam.

“The cloud seeding operation is expected to help increase the controlled distribution of rain in water catchment areas and high-risk locations while increasing the water level in dams.

“This is also to ensure the continuity and security of water supply to domestic, agricultural and industrial users without experiencing the risk of water supply disruption,” Nadma said.

Nadma will continue to monitor current weather developments and work closely with all relevant agencies to ensure that preventive and mitigation actions are integrated, fast and effective.

The public is advised to use water prudently, as the country is facing hot and dry weather.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the dry and hot weather conditions are a common climatological phenomenon at the end of the north-east monsoon from end-January to mid-March every year.

This situation is more pronounced, especially in the northern and eastern states in the peninsula, he added.

Dr Hisham said the current north-east monsoon season started earlier at the end of December.

“This situation is believed to be influenced by the regional atmospheric system distribution pattern, including the effects of the La Nina phenomenon, which is more dominant in the Southern Hemisphere, thus causing the humid weather pattern to be more concentrated in Indonesia and Australia than in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Based on climatological analysis and MetMalaysia observation records, this hot and dry weather condition is expected to continue until mid-March,” he said in a statement .

Dr Hisham pointed out that after this period, the country is expected to enter the monsoon transition phase, which starts from mid-March to May and is usually characterised by more widespread rainfall. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK