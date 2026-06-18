More CCTVs planned across 15 local councils in Malaysia

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RM5 million (S$1.6 million) have been allocated for the installation of surveillance systems across 15 local councils nationwide.

PETALING JAYA – More high-definition CCTVs will be set up in several locations across Malaysia to ensure a safer living environment following the positive response to their use in the capital city.

Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said RM5 million (S$1.6 million) have been allocated for the installation of surveillance systems across 15 local councils nationwide.

“Beyond Kuala Lumpur, the ministry has been expanding these initiatives to local authorities across the country.

“This year alone, we have allocated RM5 million for the installation of additional surveillance systems in 15 local councils, including Kluang, Jempol, Taiping, Tawau and Kuala Selangor,” he told The Star.

Through its local government department, Nga said the ministry has been working with the police to identify crime hotspots so that the necessary preventive measures can be implemented.

“We also aspire to leverage more advanced technologies, including facial recognition systems, to further enhance public safety and security.”

He said the ministry’s vision is to build not only a liveable city but also a sustainable “lovable” city which is not only safe but equipped with first-class infrastructure and rich in music, history and culture.

Nga shared that his vision is to ensure that the urban environment remains safe and that people feel secure wherever they are.

“For example, women can walk down the street alone without fear and people can use their mobile phones in public spaces without constantly looking over their shoulders.

“If citizens feel safe walking through a back lane day or night, then that is a city that is truly working for its people,” he said.

On June 15 , Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the 10,000 CCTV cameras which have been installed across the city since 2020 has enhanced police investigations and operational efficiency.

He explained that technology-driven initiatives such as the CCTV system had helped the police in carrying out their duties more efficiently and in solving cases.

These cameras had been placed in major roads, intersections, public areas and commercial centres. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK