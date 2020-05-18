More caught flouting Malaysia travel curbs

More Malaysians have been caught flouting the country's inter-state travel restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, despite orders to cancel an annual exodus to home towns ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this month.

More than 1,200 people were stopped at roadblocks and ordered to turn back during border checks last Saturday, the authorities said.

In Qatar, officials are enforcing the world's toughest penalties against those who fail to wear masks in public, as the country struggles to bring down its high coronavirus infection rates. Violators face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as US$55,000 (S$78,600).

South Korea reported five new domestic coronavirus cases yesterday, all linked to its capital's nightclub cluster. Seven other new cases were infected people entering the country from abroad.