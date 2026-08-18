Monsoon rains trigger widespread flooding in Philippines

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The state weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall over western provinces, while the Metro Manila capital was alerted that flood-prone areas may again be swamped.

MANILA – Heavy monsoon rains have triggered widespread flooding across the Philippines’ main island, shutting schools and government offices for a second day on Aug 18.

The state weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall over western provinces, while the Metro Manila capital was alerted that flood-prone areas may again be swamped.

Roads in the resort town of Puerto Galera south of the capital are impassable due to flooding, ABS-CBN News reported.

Parts of Rizal and Occidental Mindoro provinces are also still inundated, according to media reports.

The government earlier ordered state employees in the capital and nearby areas to work from home for a second day on Aug 18, after parts of Metro Manila were inundated.

A week’s worth of rain poured over the capital in two hours from noon on Aug 17, according to ABS-CBN News.

The directive covered the capital Metro Manila, along with 14 other provinces across the main island of Luzon.

Most cities in the capital have already suspended physical classes for Aug 18.

Heavy rainfall due to the south-west monsoon will likely continue on Aug 19, according to the weather bureau, as it warned of floods and landslides in the western portion of Luzon island, where the capital is.

Two low pressure areas, with high chances of developing into storms, are near the Philippines and are enhancing the monsoon rains, it said. BLOOMBERG