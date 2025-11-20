Monorail malfunction leaves 373 passengers stranded in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 373 stranded passengers were safely evacuated from a monorail train along the Medan Tuanku route near Maju Junction in Kuala Lumpur.

– A total of 373 passengers were stranded on a monorail train along the Medan Tuanku route near Maju Junction in Kuala Lumpur on the morning of Nov 20.

They were safely evacuated by Rapid Rail .

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohamad Remi Che Hat said the operations centre received an emergency call at 9.39am.

“According to information from the monorail operator, the situation at the location was under control, and the evacuation of passengers from the stalled train was carried out by the management,” he said in a statement on Nov 20.

He said one of the passengers – a 58-year-old woman – had fainted during the incident. She received medical treatment and was handed over to the Health Ministry for further evaluation.

Earlier, Rapid KL said in a statement that repairs to the technical system malfunction in the Kuala Lumpur Monorail’s Medan Tuanku station had been completed.

“All alternative train services have been discontinued. Train operations have now returned to normal,” the statement read.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience.”

Earlier on Nov 20 , commuters experienced significant delays after technical issues halted trains between the Medan Tuanku and Chow Kit stations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK