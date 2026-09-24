Monks and troops protect Thailand’s Ayutthaya temples as Chao Phraya rises

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Despite the rising river, Wat Chaiwatthanaram remained open to Thai and foreign visitors.

BANGKOK – The Thai authorities in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya are reinforcing flood defences at important riverside temples and historic sites as rising releases from the Chao Phraya Dam push water levels higher across the province.

On Sept 24, levels continued to rise in the Chao Phraya, Noi and several tributaries, beginning to affect riverside communities and areas outside flood embankments.

Officials have stepped up preparations to protect important locations, particularly historic monuments.

At Wat Kasattrathirat Worawihan in Ban Pom subdistrict, beside the Chao Phraya River, the water was rising steadily and the current remained strong. The level was about 30cm below the temple’s outer riverbank.

More than 30 monks and novices, together with military personnel, were installing a modular flood barrier along an inner section of the temple grounds.

The barrier stretches about 120m and stands 1.9m high, designed to prevent water from the Chao Phraya from reaching important areas within the temple.

Two water pumps were also tested in preparation for any seepage through the defences.

At the historic Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Fine Arts Department officials have installed a 1.9m-high prefabricated flood barrier along approximately 165m of the Chao Phraya riverfront. The system comprises 138 panels reinforced with tarpaulins and sandbags.

Automatic pumps have also been installed to remove any water that seeps through the barrier into the archaeological site.

Workers were filling additional sandbags to strengthen the defences if water levels rise further.

Water at Wat Chaiwatthanaram was also about 30cm below the outer riverbank level. Officials said the barrier system had previously been used when river levels were higher than they are now and remained structurally sound.

Despite the rising river, Wat Chaiwatthanaram remained open to Thai and foreign visitors. Main roads and access routes to the historic site had not been flooded, allowing tourism to continue as normal.

Amornrat Kruengkrai, chief of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, said continued increases in releases from the Chao Phraya Dam were beginning to affect residents living outside flood embankments.

Around 50 households had been affected in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Municipality and in Ban Mai, Khlong Takhian and Phu Khao Thong subdistricts.

For historic sites, the district is working with the Fine Arts Department, military personnel and other agencies to install flood barriers and prepare measures to prevent water from entering important areas.

Village chiefs, subdistrict heads and community leaders have also been instructed to prepare for further rises in water levels.

The authorities have been told to pay particular attention to patients and vulnerable groups. The district already has information on those residents so assistance can be provided promptly if flooding worsens. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK