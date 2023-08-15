Monkey in Sarawak gets help to cross river from two fishermen

When two fishermen in Sarawak saw the animal swimming in a bid to cross the river, they did not monkey around and quickly came to its aid.

The Borneo Post reported that they manoeuvred their boat closer to the proboscis monkey which climbed on board.

In a 2.20-minute video posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a netizen with the handle datukhensem, it can be seen sitting on the edge of the blue boat, seemingly enjoying the ride.

“A proboscis monkey in Sarawak boarded a fishing boat to return to its home. This monkey is very impatient. It jumped off the boat even before reaching the shore,” read the video caption.

“Relax, not yet reached,” one of the men is heard saying in the video, with help extended to the monkey to get back on board again.