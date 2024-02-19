Mongolian man caught trying to smuggle Komodo dragons, pythons out of Thailand

The man was arrested on Feb 17 after officials searched luggage he had checked in for a flight from Bangkok to Ulaanbaatar. PHOTO: AFP
Officers said the man tried to smuggle out animals such as six Indian tortoises, eight iguanas and a boa constrictor. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 06:47 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 06:25 PM

BANGKOK – A Mongolian man was arrested at Thailand’s main airport for allegedly trying to smuggle Komodo dragons, pythons, tortoises and 24 live fish out of the country, the authorities said on Feb 19.

The man was arrested on Feb 17 after officials searched luggage he had checked in for a flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar, customs department spokesman Phantong Loykulnanta said.

The search revealed two Komodo dragons, six Indian star tortoises, eight iguanas, five pythons, one boa constrictor and 24 live fish.

The authorities charged the man with smuggling protected animals, the customs department said.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often sell the animals to China and Vietnam.

In October 2023, Suvarnabhumi Airport suspended an airport worker after a traveller smuggled more than 30 live animals onto a flight to Taiwan.

The mobile menagerie included a marmot, two baby otters and 28 baby tortoises. AFP

More On This Topic
How this pangolin sperm bank in S’pore is giving the world’s most trafficked mammal a lifeline
Attempt to smuggle live leopard gecko at Changi Airfreight Centre foiled by ICA

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top