Mongolian man caught trying to smuggle Komodo dragons, pythons out of Thailand

BANGKOK – A Mongolian man was arrested at Thailand’s main airport for allegedly trying to smuggle Komodo dragons, pythons, tortoises and 24 live fish out of the country, the authorities said on Feb 19.

The man was arrested on Feb 17 after officials searched luggage he had checked in for a flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar, customs department spokesman Phantong Loykulnanta said.

The search revealed two Komodo dragons, six Indian star tortoises, eight iguanas, five pythons, one boa constrictor and 24 live fish.

The authorities charged the man with smuggling protected animals, the customs department said.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often sell the animals to China and Vietnam.

In October 2023, Suvarnabhumi Airport suspended an airport worker after a traveller smuggled more than 30 live animals onto a flight to Taiwan.

The mobile menagerie included a marmot, two baby otters and 28 baby tortoises. AFP