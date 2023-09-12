News analysis

Momentum to oust Anwar stalls after Johor vote, but support still shifting to opposition

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim's PH-BN alliance retained the seats in the Johor by-elections, but there has also been an erosion of solid ground for the coalition. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - The opposition’s bravado about ousting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has quietened down after his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won both by-elections in Johor on Saturday, snapping a string of electoral gains by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact since the general election in November 2022.

Unlike the dominance shown by PN in the northern states, and the deep inroads it made in western Peninsular Malaysia, as six states chose new governments in August, PH ally Barisan Nasional (BN) managed to stem the advance of the so-called “green wave”, a reference to the huge gains made by PN, especially among Malay-Muslim voters.

