Molotov cocktail, dead chickens sent to Indonesian government critics, rights groups say

Activists hold a protest march over the government’s response to flooding in Sumatra that left over 1,100 people dead.

JAKARTA – A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the home of an Indonesian government critic, while others have received intimidating messages, rights campaigners said on Jan 2.

The campaigners have recently been critical of the government’s response to severe flooding in northern Sumatra province in November that killed more than 1,000 people.

The acts of intimidation “constitute an attack on democratic values ​​and the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution”, said a joint statement issued by 91 human rights groups, including the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network and the Human Rights Working Group.

Neither the Jakarta police nor the Indonesian presidential office responded immediately to requests for comment.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has repeatedly said criticism is allowed, but it must be constructive.

Mr Ramond Donny Adam, a social media personality and member of the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, said a Molotov cocktail was sent to his home early on Dec 31.

Mr Donny Adam, better known as DJ Donny, said the bomb failed to explode. But the attack came two days after he was sent a dead chicken in a plastic box and a printout of his face with a red mark across his neck. There was also a note saying: “You will end up like this chicken… Do not mess around”.

“I have reported these two incidents to the police, and the government must reveal who’s behind this,” said Mr Donny Adam, who has a million followers on Instagram and often posts messages criticising the government.

It was unclear who was behind the incident.

Greenpeace Indonesia country director Leonard Simanjuntak said a dead chicken was found in front of the house of a Greenpeace campaigner on Dec 30, with a message tied to its leg saying: “Watch your words if you want to protect your family. Your mouth is your sword.”

Mr Simanjuntak suspected the intimidation was linked to Greenpeace’s criticism of government policies surrounding the Sumatra floods and landslides.

Greenpeace criticised the government’s forestry management, including the issuance of mining and palm oil plantation permits that some critics said has caused widespread deforestation and worsened the floods.

On her Instagram account, influencer Sherly Annavita said her car was spray-painted and rotten eggs were thrown into her home.

Ms Annavita, who has more than two million followers, have been writing posts criticising Jakarta’s slow response to the Sumatra floods. REUTERS