MM2H programme generated $1.25b for Malaysia’s national economy in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme has generated RM3.87 billion (S$1.25 billion) for the nation’s economy as at the end of 2025.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry said this achievement was unveiled during the MM2H Appreciation Night on Feb 13, where 252 licensed operating companies and strategic partners were recognised for their contributions.

It said in a statement: “Since the implementation of the revised policy in June 2024, the programme has recorded 14,535 applications, comprising 5,239 principals and 9,296 dependants.

“China remains the largest contributor with 7,600 applications, followed by Taiwan (2,419) and Hong Kong (604). Strong interest was also recorded from Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The ministry said the RM3.87 billion economic contribution includes participation fees, fixed deposits in local banks and property investments amounting to RM1.5 billion to date.

“The property investment figure is expected to increase by another RM2.3 billion, taking into account participants who are currently in the process of purchasing homes,” it added.

During the event, the ministry presented special awards to five operating companies for outstanding performance. Among them, Ecoworks Solutions – a licensed agent and consultancy firm authorised to process MM2H visa applications – received the Gold Award for best overall performance.

“To further strengthen the programme’s implementation, we have digitalised the application process through an online system and launched a dedicated MM2H promotional website,” it said.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Bank of China, alongside plans to expand strategic collaborations with related sectors.

The ministry urged licensed operators that have yet to record any applications to be more proactive in promoting the programme internationally.

“Cooperation between the ministry, the Immigration Department, the police, as well as the banking and property sectors, remains crucial in ensuring Malaysia retains its position as a safe and competitive ‘second home’ destination,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK