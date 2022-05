JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's face-to-face meeting with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk in his Texas headquarters last Saturday (May 14) has been seen by analysts as a gambit to entice the clean energy giant to invest in Indonesia by way of a plant to support its electric vehicles (EV) production.

This comes as Tesla is partially shifting to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) rather than nickel-cobalt-aluminium batteries for its electric vehicles.