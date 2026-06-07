Missing Malaysian hiker’s rescue hailed a ‘miracle’

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Indigenous Malaysians found a battered Jaslinda Saludin late on June 6 in a forested area near the small town of Tapah in Perak.

KUALA LUMPUR – The rescue of a Malaysian hiker found alive after two weeks missing in the wilderness was hailed as “a miracle” by a friend on June 7, as authorities ended a massive search that gripped the country.

Indigenous Malaysians found a battered Jaslinda Saludin late on June 6 in a forested area near the small town of Tapah, in central Malaysia’s Perak state, some way from where she was reported missing, local newspapers said.

Jaslinda, 49, described as an experienced hiker, was last seen two weeks ago while undertaking the Trans Spencer Chapman trek, an arduous 34km slog along the treacherous Titiwangsa mountain range.

She left alone from a rest camp for the ascent of Gunung Batu Putih, also known as White Rock Mountain, before being reported missing.

Her disappearance triggered a major search involving helicopters, indigenous Malaysian communities and a crack team from Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department.

She was found on the afternoon of June 6 by fishermen, saying she survived by drinking from rivers and eating berries and other forest plants.

“When we heard that she had been found safe, it felt like our prayers had been answered. It is truly a miracle,” said her friend, Hishammuddin Ahmad.

After her rescue, Jaslinda was taken to hospital.

“She suffered minor injuries, including insect bites and some wounds to her head,” Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of operations at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department, told The Star newspaper.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked those involved “for protecting sister Jaslinda” in a June 6 post on X. AFP