Missing Malaysian climber’s jacket found on Mount Everest

KUALA LUMPUR – Only a Gore-Tex jacket with Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment has been found so far as rescuers continue searching the crevasses in Mount Everest for hearing-impaired Malaysian mountaineer Muhammad Hawari Hashim, who went missing on Friday.

They are trying to trace the mobile phone owned by the 33-year-old who was reported missing while making his descent after reaching the summit.

“We have found his jacket containing ‘Recco’ at Camp 2,” said Malaysian Mission Everest 2023 (ME2023) team manager Ayu Wanirah Naharuddin.

Recco technology allows rescue personnel to find the wearer.

Ms Ayu Wanirah said an aerial SAR (search and rescue) was carried out yesterday but no traces of humans were found in the climbing area or unusual trails.

“A land SAR in the crevasse area continues to be conducted above Camp 2. Searching in crevasses requires skilled personnel and we have deployed as many skilled personnel as possible in the surrounding area.

“The Nepal police have also been asked to help trace Muhammad Hawari’s iPhone,” she told Bernama on Monday.

She added that a group of sherpas will conduct inspections to find Mr Hawari in every tent in camps 2, 3 and 4 on Tuesday.

On Friday, Malaysian Civil Defence Force Kedah director Lieutenant Colonel Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 56, died after falling while climbing to the peak. Ms Ayu Wanirah said efforts to bring down his body were being carried out.

“Six sherpas will be at Camp 4 by this evening. Tomorrow morning, the body will be brought down to a safe area before it is flown to Kathmandu.”

ME 2023, organised by Kelab Eksplorasi Altitud, is led by 2016 Everest climber Azim Afif Ishak and began on April 2. The mission, backed by the Youth and Sports Ministry, is due to end on June 2.

In Kota Kinabalu, the Sabah state government said it would assist in covering additional costs to bring Mr Awang Askandar’s body to his home town of Papar. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK