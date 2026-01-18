Missing Malaysian actress Nadia Kesuma dies in Saudi Arabia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian actress Nadia Kesuma, who went missing upon arrival at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia was confirmed to have died of a heart attack.

The news was announced by her daughter, known as Myra, via social media, according to broadcaster Astro Awani

“Assalamualaikum everyone, I would like to inform you that my mother, Nadiah Kasumawati Abdul Karim, has returned to Rahmatullah on Jan 15 at approximately 8.05am.

“Thank you to all of you who have not stopped praying for Mama. Please pray that her soul be placed among the faithful, that all her sins be forgiven and that she be blessed by God,” she wrote.

According to her statement, the late actress suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital on the same day she arrived at Jeddah International Airport.

“No one informed our family about the condition of the deceased until tonight at 11.10pm. The news was conveyed by the travel agency itself,” she added.

The matter was also confirmed by the deceased’s husband, Professor Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah, as well as her close friend, actress Anne Abdullah, through their respective social media accounts.

Previously, Nadia Kesuma, whose real name is Nadiah Kasumawati Abdul Karim, 49, known for her roles in the films Syaitan Munafik and Kudeta, was reported missing after arriving at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah on Jan 14.

She was among 21 pilgrims who joined an umrah and pilgrimage group organised by a travel agency from Jan 14 to 28. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK