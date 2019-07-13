Missing German tourist found dead after flash floods in Malaysia's Mulu caves

MIRI, MALAYSIA - A German tourist who was reported missing during a flash flood in Malaysia's Mulu caves in the state of Sarawak was found dead on Saturday (July 13).

Mr Peter Hoverkamp, 66, was found by a search and rescue team at Mulu Gua Rusa river at 7am Saturday, said Miri fire and rescue department chief Law Poh Kiong.

"Firemen are heading there in a helicopter," national news agency Bernama quoted Mr Law as saying.

Mr Law said efforts are ongoing to locate Mr Hoverkamp's guide, Mr Roviezal Robin, 20.

The duo were reported missing at 5.50pm on Friday due to a sudden flash flood in the cave.

The department, also known as Bomba Sarawak, mobilised its special search and rescue unit, after being notified of the missing persons by the police at about 6pm.

In that incident, there were also about eight tourists in the cave, who managed to escape.

Mulu is about 200km inland from Miri city.