Straitstimes.com header logo

Miss Jamaica remains in ICU after fall from Miss Universe 2025 stage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry was walking on stage when she missed her step and fell completely off the stage.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry was immediately taken to hospital after she fell off the stage.

PHOTOS: SCRENGRAB FROM MEEKII MODEZ/INSTAGRAM

Follow topic:

BANGKOK - Dr Gabrielle Henry of Jamaica remains confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Thailand, three days after

she fell off the stage

during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary evening gown competition.

In a statement released on Instagram on Nov 21, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization said that Dr Henry’s sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, told it that the beauty queen’s condition has improved slower than expected.

“Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,” Dr Henry-Samuels said, noting that doctors have ordered Dr Henry to remain in the ICU for at least seven days for close monitoring and specialised care.

Dr Henry was walking the runway in a sequinned orange gown and high heels on Nov 19 when she slipped and fell off the edge of the stage. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The organisation appealed for continued prayers while asking the public to refrain from spreading “negative comments, misinformation or speculation that may cause further distress to the family”. 

“During this profoundly difficult time, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization is earnestly calling on Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers,” it said. 

The organisation earlier said that Dr Henry, an ophthalmologist, was not suffering from life-threatening injuries, and Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha, who visited the beauty queen, said she had no broken bones and was receiving proper medical attention.

Dr Henry’s accident came before the controversial results of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, where Ms Fatima Bosch of Mexico emerged as the winner. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Miss Mexico who staged walkout after insult by organiser wins Miss Universe title in surprise twist
Three Miss Universe judges resign before Nov 21 finale, deepening a crisis
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.