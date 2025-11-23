Miss Jamaica remains in ICU after fall from Miss Universe 2025 stage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry was immediately taken to hospital after she fell off the stage.

- Dr Gabrielle Henry of Jamaica remains confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Thailand, three days after she fell off the stage during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary evening gown competition.

In a statement released on Instagram on Nov 21, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization said that Dr Henry’s sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, told it that the beauty queen’s condition has improved slower than expected.

“Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,” Dr Henry-Samuels said, noting that doctors have ordered Dr Henry to remain in the ICU for at least seven days for close monitoring and specialised care.

Dr Henry was walking the runway in a sequinned orange gown and high heels on Nov 19 when she slipped and fell off the edge of the stage. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The organisation appealed for continued prayers while asking the public to refrain from spreading “negative comments, misinformation or speculation that may cause further distress to the family”.

“During this profoundly difficult time, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization is earnestly calling on Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers,” it said.

The organisation earlier said that Dr Henry, an ophthalmologist, was not suffering from life-threatening injuries, and Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha, who visited the beauty queen, said she had no broken bones and was receiving proper medical attention.

Dr Henry’s accident came before the controversial results of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, where Ms Fatima Bosch of Mexico emerged as the winner. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK