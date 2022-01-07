Misconduct allegations against anti-graft chief blow to Malaysia's image after 1MDB scandal

Malaysia Bureau Chief
Tan Sri Azam Baki insisted that he had committed no offence by purchasing millions of shares in public-listed firms on behalf of his brother. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - The disturbing manner in which allegations of misconduct against the anti-graft chief were dismissed has called into question the credibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Tan Sri Azam Baki's insistence on Wednesday (Jan 5) that he had committed no offence by purchasing millions of shares in public-listed firms on behalf of his brother runs contrary to legal precedents. This has raised doubts once again about the strength of Malaysia's governance, which has yet to recover from the spectre of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

