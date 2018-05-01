Minimum wage hike, RM60m grants for Malaysia's workers if BN wins election: PM Najib

PM Najib Razak (fourth from right) waving to his supporters at a Labour Day event in Kuala Lumpur, on May 1.
PM Najib Razak (fourth from right) waving to his supporters at a Labour Day event in Kuala Lumpur, on May 1.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
PM Najib Razak also announced that a special grant of RM3 million would also be given to MTUC.
PM Najib Razak also announced that a special grant of RM3 million would also be given to MTUC. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Malaysia's PM Najib Razak (centre) announced a slew of promises if his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned to power on May 9.
Malaysia's PM Najib Razak (centre) announced a slew of promises if his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned to power on May 9.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Malaysia's PM Najib Razak announced a slew of promises if his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned to power on May 9.
Malaysia's PM Najib Razak announced a slew of promises if his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned to power on May 9.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
32 min ago
Updated
8 sec ago
Malaysia Bureau Chief
shannont@sph.com.sg

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Najib Razak announced a slew of promises including an immediate hike in minimum wages, mandatory paternity leave and over RM60 million (S$20 million) in grants to Malaysia's 14-million strong labour force if his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned to power on May 9.

Amid reports that support from the Malay Muslim majority is ebbing for his Umno-led alliance, PM Najib also insisted that workers are obliged under Islam to show "wala" (loyalty) to the government.

 

"What more, a government leadership that has put in so much effort to implement initiatives to protect the welfare and prioritise the public interest.

"Islamic scholars are of the view, given Malaysia's situation today, 'wala' is compulsory, to be given to the current government," he said at a Labour Day event in Kuala Lumpur.

PM Najib also announced that a special grant of RM3 million would also be given to MTUC. This grant would be distributed by MTUC to private sector unions, and the amount could be increased in future, he said.

 

Related Stories: 

Go to our Malaysia GE microsite for more stories and analyses

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Western sanctuary