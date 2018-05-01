Minimum wage hike, RM60m grants for Malaysia's workers if BN wins election: PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Najib Razak announced a slew of promises including an immediate hike in minimum wages, mandatory paternity leave and over RM60 million (S$20 million) in grants to Malaysia's 14-million strong labour force if his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is returned to power on May 9.

Amid reports that support from the Malay Muslim majority is ebbing for his Umno-led alliance, PM Najib also insisted that workers are obliged under Islam to show "wala" (loyalty) to the government.

"What more, a government leadership that has put in so much effort to implement initiatives to protect the welfare and prioritise the public interest.

"Islamic scholars are of the view, given Malaysia's situation today, 'wala' is compulsory, to be given to the current government," he said at a Labour Day event in Kuala Lumpur.