Military service draws men in Thailand amid economic malaise

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The military offers a steady pay cheque for many youth entering the workforce.

BANGKOK – Across much of the world, young people are turning away from military service. In Thailand, they are lining up.

Voluntary enlistment in the South-east Asian nation has climbed steadily over the past five years, so much so that in some districts, annual conscription quotas, which happen in April, are being filled from ranks of willing men alone.

It is somewhat paradoxical, considering the recent, lethal border clashes with Cambodia have made clear that military service is no longer a distant abstraction. Around 40 Thai soldiers have been killed in skirmishes along Thailand’s north-eastern boundary with its neighbour, primarily during escalations in 2025.

For many however, the uptick is driven less by patriotism than by economics.

A sluggish economy in Thailand is squeezing job prospects, especially for the young.

Exports and tourism, the country’s two main growth engines, have faltered – the latter hit particularly hard by the recent Iran war. Falling prices for key crops such as rice and sugarcane, as well as higher fertiliser costs, have meanwhile eroded rural incomes.

Youth unemployment is roughly five times the national average and for many entering the workforce, a stable job is rare. The military, by contrast, offers a steady pay cheque.

“There’s no real certainty of being sent to war,” 22-year-old Chawanakorn Manyum said last week after being fitted for his uniform at a Bangkok draft centre. “But there’s a guarantee of income.”

Mr Chawanakorn had been doing irregular construction work with his parents. Enlisting for the armed forces, he said, offers structure and a path forward. He plans to apply for non-commissioned officer training after completing his initial service.

“I’m not afraid to go to war,” he added.

Thailand’s draft season ends this weekend ahead of the Songkran festival. It is open to men the year they turn 21 and unless health reasons mean they are not eligible, they can either volunteer or find themselves placed in a lottery if enough slots are not filled.

Once in the lottery, red or black cards are drawn from a box. Red means you are drafted for around two years of service while black means you are exempt.

In one suburban district on Bangkok’s outskirts, 52 of 685 eligible men signed up voluntarily, filling the quota in full. In parts of central Bangkok, applicants have in 2026 stepped forward without waiting for the draw. Nationwide, online applications have already exceeded military targets.

Conscripts earn about 11,000 baht (S$430) a month, along with housing, meals and healthcare – modest by global standards but reliable in an uncertain labour market and often above minimum wages, which vary by province, in many parts of Thailand.

The final tally for voluntary enlistment in 2026 will not be confirmed until mid-April, but the Thai military says it expects numbers to surpass those of 2025.

Despite the surge in popularity, reservations exist in some quarters.

The opposition People’s Party, which remains popular among younger voters, has called for abolishing the draft while some critics argue two years in uniform can derail early careers.

With Thailand having one of the world’s lowest fertility rates, the pool of draft-eligible men is also shrinking.

As such, the armed forces is trying to makeover its image and modernise perceptions in order to appeal to a wider audience. New policies, including added privacy measures to accommodate recruits’ gender identities, are additionally aimed at broadening the pool of recruits.

Some volunteers also acknowledge they signed up primarily to avoid the uncertainty of a longer, two-year draft and instead get the assurance of a shorter service term.

“I wouldn’t want to risk getting drafted,” Mr Purithat Thatvorchaiwat, a 22-year-old digital media student, said. “I’d rather apply and get it over with. At least it gives me something to do after graduation.” BLOOMBERG