Military officer in Malaysia charged with murder over fatal drink driving crash

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Jad Faid Arhan, a captain, allegedly killed a content creator on the Maju Expressway in Malaysia on April 23.

KUALA LUMPUR – A military officer in Malaysia has been charged at the Magistrate’s Court with the murder of a Bangladeshi content creator in a car accident earlier in April.

Jad Faid Arhan, a 31-year-old captain, did not react when the charge was read out to him before magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan on April 30 .

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Jad Faid allegedly killed 22-year-old Muzahid Millad at 1.9km on the Maju Expressway at about 5.30am on April 23.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries a death sentence, or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

At a separate Magistrate’s Court, Jad Faid claimed trial to two counts of driving under the influence.

According to the charge sheets, the accused allegedly drove a car under the influence of alcohol.

He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and caused injury to Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, who is the wife of Mr Muzahid, and caused severe injuries to an e-hailing driver Jailani Sapih at the same place and time.

The charges under Malaysia’s laws carry imprisonment between seven and 10 years, and fine between RM30,000 ( S$9,600 ) and RM50,000, if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty before magistrate Tg Syazwany Yasmyn Tuan Roslan.

Kuala Lumpur prosecution director Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail informed the court that the accused was not allowed bail from the previous court.

“The prosecution objects to any bail from this court as well. We will be applying to transfer the cases to be tried together,” he said.

Lawyer Muhammad Nazreen Jaafar, who represented the accused, informed the court that the defence would not be applying for bail due to the existing charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It is understood that the accused will be detained at the Sungai Buloh prison.

On April 23, a crash killed one and injured two more after the officer, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, drove against traffic and collided with a car along the Maju Expressway.

The crash claimed the life of the Bangladeshi passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK