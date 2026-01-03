Military-backed party in Myanmar takes lead in first phase of polls

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Myanmar’s military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is leading after the first phase of a contentious general election , early results cited by state media showed, in the first vote since a 2021 coup.

Having sparked a nationwide rebellion after crushing pro-democracy protests in the wake of its coup, the ruling junta has said the three-phase vote would bring political stability to the impoverished South-east Asian nation.

Partial results from Myanmar’s first election since 2020, released by the Union Election Commission for 56 constituencies, showed the junta-backed party winning by a wide margin as expected, despite thin turnout.

The results published on Jan 2 show the USDP , led by retired generals, winning 38 of 40 seats in the Pyithu Hluttaw, or Lower House, whose outcomes have been tallied.

The Shan Nationalities Democratic Party, also known as the White Tiger Party and the Mon Unity Party got one seat each.

Among a diminished field of competitors handpicked by the military, the USDP also won 14 seats of the 15 regional or State Hluttaw seats tallied in the first-past-the-post system, while the Akha National Development Party took one.

For the Upper House, or the Amyotha Hluttaw, only one seat has been declared, which was won by the Wa National Party.

No date has been set for the final result of the election, which has been criticised by the United Nations, some Western countries and human rights groups as anti-junta political parties are not in the running, and it is illegal to criticise the polls.

The election panel has not revealed the total number of constituencies voting in the first phase, opting instead to release partial results on a constituency-by-constituency basis.

On Dec 31 , the junta said that 52 per cent of voters, or more than half of those eligible, had cast ballots in the first phase.

That fell short of turnout of about 70 per cent in general elections in 2020 and 2015, however, according to the US-based non-profit organisation International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Two more rounds of voting set for Jan 11 and Jan 25 will cover 265 of Myanmar’s 330 townships, in some of which the junta does not have complete control.

Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner deposed by the military months after she won the last general election by a landslide in 2020, remains in detention. Her National League for Democracy has been dissolved.

Analysts say the junta’s bid to set up a stable government in the midst of war is fraught with risk, and broad foreign recognition is also unlikely for any military-controlled administration with a civilian veneer. REUTERS