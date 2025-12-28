Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – A weak magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred in Bukit Kepong, Pagoh, Johor at 8.55am, on Dec 28.

In a statement on Dec 28 , the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the epicentre of the earthquake was located 16km south-west of Segamat, Johor , with a depth of 10km.

“Tremors were felt in several areas in Johor and Melaka.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation,” it said in the statement. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK