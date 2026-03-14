Mild 3.2-magnitude earthquake detected in Johor

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A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale has been detected in Batu Pahat, Johor on March 14.

PETALING JAYA – A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale has been detected in Batu Pahat, Johor.

In a statement on its website, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the earthquake occurred at 6.07pm on March 14, about 22km south-east of Batu Pahat.

The tremor comes after several earthquakes that have shaken parts of Malaysia in recent months.

In December 2025, a magnitude 3.4 quake struck Bukit Kepong in Pagoh, Johor, with tremors felt in several areas in Johor and Melaka, according to MetMalaysia.

In February, a stronger offshore quake struck off the state of Sabah on Borneo island. The earthquake, which measured 6.8 according to Malaysian authorities and 7.1 according to the United States Geological Survey, occurred at a depth of about 620km and was felt in parts of Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Minor ground motions from that quake were also detected by monitoring stations in Singapore, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Some people in Singapore reported feeling tremors, with netizens saying they experienced them in areas such as Toa Payoh, Balestier and Punggol. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK