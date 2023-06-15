Migrant domestic workers in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand earn below minimum wage: Study

BANGKOK – An International Labour Organisation (ILO) study of 610 employers and 1,201 migrant domestic workers across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand has found that these workers are earning below the minimum wage.

Their employment conditions were also poor, despite the fact that they were performing jobs that required sought-after transferable skills like clear communication and managing others’ emotions, according to the study, which collected data between July and September 2022.

Domestic workers in Singapore, in particular, reported the most number of hours worked across the three countries, at an average of 12.8 hours per day and 81 hours a week. This is almost double the national standard of 44 maximum hours per week for other sectors.

When their working hours are taken into account, their average pay of US$480 (S$645) a month was below the minimum wages set by their country of origin.

Compared to migrant domestic workers in Malaysia and Thailand, those in Singapore also paid the highest amount in migration costs and fees as a proportion of their wages, representing more than three months’ worth of their salary. They paid for these costs through their savings, salary deductions and loans from relatives and friends.

Evidence of forced labour – defined by the ILO as such when there are indicators the work is involuntary and the worker is under threat of a penalty – was found across all three countries surveyed. These indicators include not being able to quit one’s job and being made to work without overtime pay.

In Malaysia, 29 per cent of the workers reported such conditions. The equivalent figure was 7 per cent in Singapore – which translates to an estimated more than 17,000 migrant domestic workers – and 4 per cent in Thailand.

As of December 2022, Singapore has 268,500 migrant domestic workers, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower.

Households with caregiving needs comprise an estimated 86 per cent of their employers.

“Domestic work is one of the most important tasks in our society, and yet provided with the least protection. This can no longer be accepted,” said Ms Anna Engblom, the chief technical adviser of ILO’s Triangle in Asean programme, which produced the study. Her statement was issued on Thursday at the launch of the report.

A key factor for the poor working conditions was the continued exclusion of migrant domestic workers from equal labour and social protection, on the perception that domestic work was not “real” work.

The report said: “Where domestic work is not considered work, labour migration schemes are delinked from labour and social protections, meaning they can neither guarantee safety nor can they guarantee a labour force that meets evolving domestic and care needs.

“Where domestic work is not considered skilled, the diverse demands of the market cannot be met.”