Middle-income households tighten belts after surprise rate hike by Malaysia’s central bank

KUALA LUMPUR - Middle-and high-income households in Malaysia will be the groups most affected by the central bank’s surprise decision to raise the overnight policy rate (OPR) on May 3.

This is because more than half of them have floating rate loans, with interest rates that move up and down depending on market conditions. A rise in the OPR, which is the minimum interest rate charged among banks in the interbank money market, means having to pay higher interest.

Middle-income households, which make up 40 per cent of the population, earn between RM4,851 (S$1,443) and RM10,970 each month. Families with higher salaries than this are are considered high-income, and make up 20 per cent of the population.

According to Bank Negara data, 53.4 per cent of middle-income earners have floating rate loans, while 46.6 per cent took on fixed rate loans. For high-income households, 62.6 per cent have floating rate loans, with 37.4 per cent on fixed rate loans.

Bank Negara has increased the OPR five times, totaling 125 basis points since May 2022. On May 3, the central bank raised it by another 25 basis points to 3 per cent in a surprise move, bringing the OPR back to pre-pandemic levels.

Malaysia’s middle-income families have had to cut expenses and tighten their belts as rates rise although they say their interest payments remain affordable so far.

First-time home buyer Intan Aberdin, said her monthly mortgage repayment has increased by RM300 since Bank Negara started to raise rates in May 2022, which means she has less to set aside for savings.

“At this point, my savings are being squeezed. I also have to take care of my parents so I really have to tighten my belt. At the same time, the asset’s value is not increasing in this property market,” said the 35-year old journalist.

Mr Kapil Punj, 39, said he had to cut spending on entertainment, including having fewer restaurant meals, to help service his property loan, with his monthly payment going up by RM350.

“The rate hike is still manageable but I am feeling the pinch,” said Mr Kapil, who works as a refinery manager.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the impact of the rate hike on households depends on the size of their loan.

“The bigger the loan, the bigger the impact,” he told The Straits Times.

UOB Group senior economist Julia Goh sees the rate hike as a pre-emptive move due to the risk of inflation possibly climbing with subsidies, such as those for fuel, expected to be cut later this year. The Anwar Ibrahim-led government is reviewing its existing blanket subsidies which currently benefit everyone regardless of income levels, and is looking to instead channel money directly towards low-income groups to mitigate the rising cost of living.

“Our core inflation remains elevated. Bank Negara sees inflation risks tilted on the upside and is largely dependent on domestic policy changes including on subsidies and price controls, financial market developments, and commodity prices,” Ms Goh told ST. “Keeping interest rates too low now could lead to financial imbalances in the future.”

Core inflation, which was 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, has persisted above the historical average of around 2 per cent, said Bank Negara Malaysia governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.