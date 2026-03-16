Middle East conflict threatens to thwart Thailand’s tourism recovery

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Passengers in the arrival hall of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 8, 2024.

- Thailand’s ambitious post-pandemic tourism recovery is facing a significant setback as the widening conflict in the Middle East disrupts global flight paths and dampens traveller confidence.

Following a year in which international arrivals dipped by 7 per cent to 32.9 million, industry leaders now warn that a prolonged conflict could result in a revenue loss of up to 29 billion baht (S$1.14 billion) .

The escalation of hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran has forced global carriers to reroute flights away from impacted airspace.

According to Nikkei Asia, these detours have caused a spike in operational costs, particularly for fuel.

Mr Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), noted that the necessity of “flying round” is directly impacting the consumer’s wallet.

Thai Airways recently announced fare increases of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent, a move echoed by several international competitors.

“When the overall cost of travel rises, tourists may simply decide not to come to Thailand,” Mr Thienprasit warned.

Impact on long-haul markets

The effects are already visible in the data. In the first week of March 2026, following the initial military strikes, international arrivals fell by 8.9 per cent week on week.

Most notably, arrivals from Europe and the Middle East – who often transit through hubs like Dubai – plummeted by 18 per cent.

European markets are particularly vital to destinations like Phuket, which the THA identifies as being at high risk of a downturn.

While cumulative data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports shows Thailand welcomed more than 7.4 million visitors between Jan 1 and March 11, 2026, this remains a 4.4 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

The crisis is being felt beyond the airport terminal.

Central Retail, Thailand’s leading department store operator, anticipates a 1 per cent drop in profits i n 2026 . Chief executive Suthisarn Chirathivat cited rising operational costs and a dip in tourist footfall as the primary drivers for the revision.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has provided a sobering outlook: a potential loss of between nine billion and 20 billion baht if the conflict lasts one to three months, and up to 29 billion baht if it extends beyond six months.

With tourism accounting for approximately 20 per cent of Thailand’s gross domestic product, the Ministry of Tourism is swiftly adjusting its strategy.

Ms Natreeya Taweewong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, stated that while daily arrivals have remained stable at more than 100,000, the focus is now shifting towards high-potential markets less affected by Middle Eastern airspace, such as China, India and Malaysia.

In 2025, Malaysia was Thailand’s top source market with 4.5 million visitors, followed by China with 4.4 million.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is now intensifying marketing efforts in these regions, specifically targeting Gen Z and families.

Additionally, a new “Mekong Riverside” initiative across seven provinces is being launched to promote sustainable, local cultural experiences.

Despite the geopolitical headwinds, Bangkok’s recent ranking as the world’s most-visited city in 2025 provides a glimmer of hope.

“The cumulative total of over 7.4 million tourists confirms that travellers continue to have confidence in Thailand,” Ms Natreeya remarked, affirming that the nation remains a premier global destination. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK