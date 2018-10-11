Midterm polls in the Philippines a test of Duterte's hold amid slowing economy

MANILA - Midterm elections in the Philippines kicked off on Thursday (Oct 11), in what is seen as a test of public support for President Rodrigo Duterte.

He faces a slowing economy and setbacks in his efforts to tackle illicit drugs and cut state corruption.

Politicians seeking seats in Congress trooped to offices of the election commission to file their candidacies.

Twelve of the 24 seats in the Senate and all 297 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs. Candidates will also contest for some 18,000 local posts across the country.

The opposition is hoping to capitalise on growing dissatisfaction with Mr Duterte's government to claw more seats in Congress, but it is facing an uphill struggle.

Mr Duterte's own political party is not fielding a full Senate slate, but it still controls a "super-majority" through allies who generally support Mr Duterte's agenda. It is hoping to bolster its own ranks. Mr Duterte's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, is guaranteed a Senate seat, based on recent polls.

The late strongman Ferdinand Marcos' daughter, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, a close supporter of Mr Duterte, is also considered a shoo-in in the Senate.

Two years into his six-year term, Mr Duterte's popularity has so far been supported by a strong economy, rising wealth and a tough anti-drug and anti-crime stance. The most recent opinion poll showed his popularity may be waning, as the population reels from soaring prices of basic goods.

Pressure started at the beginning of the year, with higher oil prices and tax increases on fuel, sugary drinks and cigarettes, and quickly moved to rice, the nation's staple food, because of supply shortages.

Now, everything from electronic gadgets to haircuts to T-shirts costs at least 10 per cent more than a year ago, according to anecdotal evidence in Manila.

Alongside a more than 7 per cent slump in the currency this year, consumers are hurting.

"The 2019 elections were supposed to be a clear victory for the administration but with inflation rising, it could become interesting," said one analyst.