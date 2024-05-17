S’pore condemns police station attack in Johor; MFA urges Singaporeans to be vigilant

Forensic police officers inspect the scene of the attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station on May 17. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Kolette Lim
Updated
May 17, 2024, 09:43 PM
Published
May 17, 2024, 09:22 PM

SINGAPORE - Singapore “strongly condemns” the attack that took place at a police station in Johor on May 17, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

The ministry also urged Singaporeans in or travelling to Malaysia to exercise vigilance and take precautions for their personal safety.

The advisory followed the attack at Ulu Tiram police station in the wee hours of May 17, which led to the death of two police officers and injured another.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured officer a speedy recovery,” said MFA.

The attacker was a 21-year-old man suspected of being a member of the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), Malaysian officials said. He was shot dead at the scene.

Seven people, including five members of the attacker’s family, were arrested.

MFA said both the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Consulate General in Johor Bahru are monitoring the situation closely.

Singaporeans visiting Malaysia should register online with MFA so that the ministry can contact them in cases of emergency.

Those travelling abroad are also encouraged to buy comprehensive medical and travel insurance, MFA added.

More On This Topic
2 cops dead after attack on Johor police station, Jemaah Islamiyah suspect shot dead
Third football player in Malaysia to face physical attack in a week

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top