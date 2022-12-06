MFA advises Singaporeans to defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to the affected areas in Indonesia following the eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java.

After the volcano’s eruption on Dec 4, Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for Semeru to “Level 4”, signifying “Awas” (warning in Bahasa Indonesia).

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) has warned residents to stay at least 8km away from the crater and to avoid any activities from the southeast area of Mount Semeru along the Besuk Kobokan river, up to 17km from the crater, and 500m from any Besuk Kobokan riverbank.

The MFA also advised Singaporeans in the Lumajang and Malang districts to monitor developments closely and avoid Mount Semeru and its vicinity. Lumajang on Monday declared a 14-day emergency following Mount Semeru’s erupting.

Singaporeans abroad should e-Register with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Those in need of consular assistance may contact:

Singapore embassy in Jakarta

Tel: +62 (21) 2995 0400 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +62 811 863 348 outside office hours

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/55