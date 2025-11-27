Tropical storm Senyar seen moving into Strait of Malacca: Malaysian Meteorological Department

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dr Mohd Hisham said METMalaysia will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates based on the latest conditions.

- Tropical storm Senyar was detected off northern Sumatra, about 100km south-west of the coastal town of Lumut in Perak, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) on Nov 27 .

METMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the storm is moving east-south-east into the Strait of Malacca and heading west of the Malaysian peninsula at about 24kmh.

He said: “This situation is likely to bring continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas across Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in the western and central states, beginning Nov 27.”

METMalaysia updated the tropical storm warning, and issued a continuous rainfall warning and strong winds and rough seas warning for Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, effective from Nov 27 to 29, he added.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow forecasts and warnings via the METMalaysia website, the myCuaca app, official social media and the hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK