Meta says not required to pay for Indonesia news content posted voluntarily

Indonesia will require digital platforms to pay media outlets that provide them with content. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 02:04 PM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 02:04 PM

JAKARTA - Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Feb 22 said it understood it was not required to pay for content of news publishers posted voluntarily by users in Indonesia, following a government regulation seeking a sharing of profits between digital platforms and media firms.

Indonesia’s president signed a regulation on Feb 19 requiring digital platforms to pay media outlets that provide them with content.

It was a move aimed at levelling the playing field between big tech companies and the media industry.

Mr Rafael Frankel, Meta’s public policy director in South-east Asia, said in an emailed response to Reuters that after consultations, it understood it was not “obliged to pay for news content posted by news publishers voluntarily to our platform”.

The regulation is expected to take effect within six months.

It stipulates that digital platforms are required to strike a partnership with news companies in the form of sharing “revenues from the use of news by digital platforms produced by press companies according to economic calculations”.

Mr Usman Kansong, a senior official at Indonesia’s communications ministry, who oversees the new regulation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Meta’s response. REUTERS

More On This Topic
TikTok violates Indonesian in-app transactions ban, says minister
How big tech generated billions in fines... then didn’t pay them

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top