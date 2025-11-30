‘Men only’ KL spa raid: 171 get off scot-free after court rejects remand bid in ‘victimless’ case

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Kuala Lumpur police chief said the case could not proceed as none of those detained claimed to be victims.

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 171 Malaysian men detained in a raid on a Chow Kit wellness centre in Kuala Lumpur were freed after a magistrate rejected a late remand bid.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the delay was due to the large number of arrests.

He said officers had to process and classify each individual separately.

“The sheer number of arrests meant the processing took time, and the remand application was filed late,” he said on Nov 30.

“The magistrate then decided to reject it,” added Datuk Fadil.

Of the 202 people arrested, only 31 foreigners were remanded for two days, he said.

“Those without identification documents are being investigated under the Immigration Act. The arrests involve social crime concerns, which we view seriously,” he added.

Mr Fadil said all those detained were initially investigated under Sections 377 and 372 of the Penal Code.

“Police found no evidence to support further action under those provisions. There is no evidence to help us proceed,” he said.

“Although action was taken, the organiser appears to be at large. Under current laws, offences involving exploitation, prostitution or unnatural sex acts require a victim,” added Mr Fadil.

He said that none of those detained claimed to be victims, so the case cannot proceed.

The raid followed two weeks of surveillance by Kuala Lumpur police with City Hall and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department .

The premises were on the second and third floors of a shop lot, he said, adding that the ground floor operated as a gym with upper floors converted into a sauna and jacuzzi. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK