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Melaka state assembly to be dissolved on Sept 23: Malaysian media

Speculation of the dissolution grew after the state executive council meeting, which is usually held on Wednesdays, was brought forward by a day.

Melaka’s state legislative assembly is set to be dissolved on Sept 23, reported Malaysian news outlets New Straits Times (NST) and Bernama , paving the way for polls to be held in the state within 60 days.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh in a 2pm press conference on Sept 22 at the Kompleks Seri Negeri – the Melaka state administrative centre.

NST reported Ab Rauf as saying that state g overnor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam had consented to the dissolution following an audience earlier on the same day.

The current 28 -seat state assembly’s term was due to expire on Dec 27 , which would have required elections to be held on or before Feb 25 , 2027.

Speculation of the dissolution grew after the state executive council meeting, which is usually held on Wednesdays, was brought forward by a day to Sept 22 and chaired by Ab Rauf, Bernama reported.

NST said that all Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen received invitation letters on Sept 21 to the meeting.

Melaka last went to the polls in November 2021 for its 15th state election, which saw a total of 495,195 registered voters.

The incumbent BN secured 21 of the 28 seats contested then, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) secured five seats, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took the remaining two.

BN had reclaimed Negeri Sembilan from PH after the state’s polls in August , securing a total of 25 out of 36 seats there with its ally PN .

Earlier, in July , the UMNO-led BN scored a landslide win in Johor, winning 48 out of the 56 contested seats.