Melaka residents told to limit outdoor activities due to rising UV levels and heat

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The current hot spell saw temperatures reaching up to 35 deg C.

MELAKA - Melakans are urged to limit outdoor activities following a rise in ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels and temperatures that have reached unhealthy levels in the Malaysian state.

The state health, human resources and unity committee chairman, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, said the current hot spell, with temperatures reaching up to 35 deg C, was a cause for concern.

He said prolonged exposure to the heat could increase the risk of heatstroke and other health complications if precautionary measures are not taken.

“Continuous exposure to ultraviolet rays over long periods can cause sunburn, as well as skin and eye diseases and other health issues. Locals are advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight for extended periods during the current hot weather,” he said when contacted on March 24.

Mr Ngwe said the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure despite no cases of heatstroke or heat-related illnesses having been reported so far.

“The Melaka Health Department has also not reported any such cases, but the public should remain cautious and take the necessary preventive steps,” he said.

He also urged the public to remain well hydrated at all times, especially during the festive season.

“Many will be going out to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and they should take care by using protective items such as hats and by drinking sufficient water,” he said.

Mr Ngwe encouraged the public to wear appropriate clothing, such as light-coloured attire, which helps reduce heat absorption.

He added that the public should refrain from open burning for the time being due to the current hot and dry weather conditions. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK