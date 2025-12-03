Melaka prepares for king tide to hit in the next few days; 382 evacuation centres ready

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Teenagers paddle a boat on flooded paddy fields after heavy rain, in Kangar, Malaysia, on Nov 27.

MELAKA – The Malaysian Civil Defence Forces Melaka is prepared to activate its contingency plans in anticipation of the king tide phenomenon, said the state’s civil defence forces director.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kamarulsyah Muslim said the Melaka Disaster Management Committee has gazetted 382 temporary evacuation centres that can be activated at any time if floods occur during the north-east monsoon season.

A king tide is known as an exceptionally high tide that occurs when orbital alignments of the Earth, Moon and Sun combine to create a powerful tidal effect.

Mr Kamarulsyah, who is also the secretary of the Melaka Civil Defence, said that 165 centres are in Melaka Tengah, 125 in Alor Gajah and 92 in Jasin.

“The Melaka Civil Defence itself, as a response agency under the committee, has strengthened its readiness with various operational assets, including 34 boats, 32 boat engines, 31 boat trailers, 13 ambulances, 12 four-wheel-drive vehicles and five rescue lorries,” he said on Dec 3.

Mr Kamarulsyah added that 272 life jackets, 1,096 “cubicle-tent” units, motorcycles, power generators and other support vehicles have been prepared.

Elaborating further, he said that based on data from the Drainage Civil Defence, 106 flood-prone areas have been identified across the state, comprising 53 in Melaka Tengah, 27 in Alor Gajah and 26 in Jasin.

A total of 312 personnel, comprising 25 officers and 287 members from various levels, are ready to be deployed should floods or any disaster-related incidents occur, he said.

Mr Kamarulsyah said APM Melaka remains fully ready in terms of manpower and assets.

“Various preparedness training is also carried out, including rescue boat handling training, to ensure the skills of the members are continuously improved,” he said.

On Dec 1, Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said the king tide phenomenon was expected along the state’s coastline from Dec 1 to 9.

He said all relevant agencies have been placed on alert and mobilised to address the situation.

A king tide is a normal phenomenon and happens once or twice a year in coastal areas, causing unusually high water levels and tidal flooding. Local wind and weather patterns can also affect its intensity.

It can sometimes be at least 30cm above the average high tide level for the year. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK