Melaka polls to see 112 candidates contesting, multi-cornered fights in most seats

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Melaka election will see a total of 112 candidates contesting, with multi-cornered fights in most of the 28 seats, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday (Nov 8).

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh confirmed that the agency had received a total of 112 nomination papers that are qualified to contest in the state polls.

"From the total, 28 nomination papers were from Barisan Nasional, 28 from Perikatan Nasional, 28 from Pakatan Harapan, five from Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), one from Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) and 22 Independents," he told a press conference.

Of the total, 96 of them are male candidates while 16 of them are women.

According to Datuk Abdul Ghani, three seats will see three-cornered fights while nine seats will have four-cornered-fights. Five seats will see five candidates slugging it out while three seats will see six-cornered tussles in the state polls.

The oldest candidate is 68 year-old Kalsom Nordin, fielded by Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition in the Pengkalan Batu state seat, while the youngest is 21-year-old Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir from opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan in the Sungai Rambai state seat.

The EC has also formed 28 election enforcement teams to monitor all campaigning activities, said Mr Abdul Ghani.

Due to Covid-19, campaigning activities in the form of in-person meetings and house visits are not allowed.

The EC will also not allow any form of walkabout during the period. Instead, candidates are urged to campaign through the media.

"Candidates and their election machinery are allowed to put up banners and bunting at the election constituencies," he said.

Candidates and their machinery are also allowed to distribute pamphlets in neighbourhoods provided that they observe a 1m physical distancing space.

The EC also limits pamphlet distribution to three people only.

"The distribution of pamphlets face-to-face directly to the public is, however, prohibited throughout the campaign period," said Mr Abdul Ghani.

The election in Melaka, Malaysia's second-smallest state by land size after Perlis, was triggered after four assemblymen withdrew support for former chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Polling is on Nov 20. The state has 495,196 voters with 240,530, or 48.57 per cent, of the voters men and the remaining 254,666 voters, or 51.43 per cent, women.