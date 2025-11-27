Melaka police confirm jet ski accident during filming, stuntman safe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The stuntman involved has been reported to be safe and in a stable condition.

MELAKA - A man on a jet ski who was recorded colliding with another jet ski along Sungai Melaka is a stuntman who was filming during a movie shoot, said Melaka police after a video of the incident went viral.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said preliminary checks confirmed that the incident occurred during an official film production on Nov 26.

He said the scene was part of the filming sequence, but an accident took place as depicted in the two-minute, 56-second footage.

“Members of the public are advised not to speculate or spread unverified information as such actions can lead to confusion and public anxiety,” he said in a statement on Nov 27.

In a separate statement, the Melaka River and Beach Development Corporation (PPSPM) said that the filming, scheduled from Nov 26 to 28, had been arranged in advance.

PPSPM said that the production involved trained stunt performers and that precautionary measures were taken before filming commenced.

“All relevant authorities were informed of the production, and an ambulance was placed on standby at the location throughout the shoot.

“We hope the public will refrain from circulating unnecessary speculation or false news,” the statement added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK