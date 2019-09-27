Melaka NGO asks why Singapore's old Deepavali decorations being used for city's Little India

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian non-governmental organisation (NGO) has questioned why recycled decorations from Singapore are being used to adorn Melaka's Little India in conjunction with the Deepavali festival next month.

The Melaka Consumer and Environment Association said it had received many calls from locals who had seen the decorations on the city's Jalan Bendahara, which carry the logos of Singaporean telecommunications companies and government agencies.

One of the decorations displayed the logo of Singapore's Tourism Board, along with the words Happy Deepavali.

The group's education and woman bureau chief Azizah Harun said locals felt insulted that materials discarded by others were being used to decorate the streets here.

"They should look at how Little India in Singapore has been transformed for the festival of lights," she said on Friday (Sept 27).

She said that the state could have engaged talented locals to create its own decorative pieces instead, adding that her association had a number of sculptures and artists who could have decorated Little India on a voluntary basis.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew, however, said Melaka and Singapore's Little India managements had an understanding last year to reuse the decorative items so that the Malaysian state could cut back on spending too much on such items.

"There is also a team from the state government that is working closely with Singapore's Little India on various programmes," he said. "The decorations are still usable, and we will still come up with our own decorations."

Related Story In Pictures: Deepavali in Singapore through the years

Tey added that the state government planned to hold more charity events for the festive season and avoid spending huge amounts for decorations like in previous years.

"Anyway, we respect the views of the people and I have asked for the Singaporean logos to be removed from the decorations," he added.