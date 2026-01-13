Melaka Islamic Religious Department ordered to investigate ‘gay-friendly’ hotel claims

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

MELAKA – The state government o f Melaka has ordered the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) to investigate allegations of a boutique hotel in the state with a “gay-friendly” concept, which has gone viral on social media since J an 12.

Datuk Rahmad Mariman, a member of the state’s Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Executive Council, said a detailed investigation was under way to verify the information.

Commenting on the issue on Jan 13, he said: “Jaim is investigating the allegations, and we cannot make any preliminary decisions until the information is clear and evidence is obtained.”

On Jan 12 , a post went viral on social media claiming the existence of a gay-friendly hotel in Melaka, sparking heated debate among netizens.

This matter was shared in a post by independent preacher Firdaus Wong, who raised questions about the trend of businesses branding themselves as “friendly”.

“The br anding is quite creative. Even the label ‘Muslim-friendly’ can be turned into a business, let alone ‘gay friendly’,” he said.

“What creative ideas will emerge from this? ‘Pig-friendly’ or ‘LGBT-friendly’?”

He wrote in the post: “Besides pet-friendly malls, Malaysia also has family-friendly, child-friendly and, most recently, gay-friendly hotels in Melaka. Remember, sports are all about ‘friendly’. I never thought gays could be openly ‘friendly’, either.”

A check of the hotel’s website at 2pm showed that it was temporarily unavailable as it was under maintenance. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK