Melaka crisis points to continuing discord in Umno

KUALA LUMPUR - The dissolution of Melaka's legislature on Tuesday (Oct 5), after four assemblymen withdrew support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, lays bare the internal schisms across Umno despite party leaders reconciling to reclaim the premiership two months ago.

The defectors include two from Umno - former chief minister Idris Haron and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Nor Azman Hassan - who have been sacked from the party for their actions.