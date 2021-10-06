News analysis

Melaka crisis points to continuing discord in Umno

Malaysia Bureau Chief
The dispute in Melaka is largely down to feuding warlords in the state.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - The dissolution of Melaka's legislature on Tuesday (Oct 5), after four assemblymen withdrew support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, lays bare the internal schisms across Umno despite party leaders reconciling to reclaim the premiership two months ago.

The defectors include two from Umno - former chief minister Idris Haron and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Nor Azman Hassan - who have been sacked from the party for their actions.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 