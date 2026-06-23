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Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf said work discipline among civil servants must remain a priority throughout the World Cup.

MELAKA - As the FIFA World Cup continues to keep football fans awake into the early hours, Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh has reminded “night owl” civil servants not to allow their late-night viewing habits to affect their duties and responsibilities to the public.

Ab Rauf said that while he understood the excitement surrounding the world’s biggest football tournament, work discipline among civil servants must remain a priority throughout the competition.

“I cannot stop anyone from staying awake to watch the World Cup, but work discipline among civil servants must remain a priority,” he said in an interview on June 23.

“Anyway, I will not defend any civil servants if there are complaints from superiors regarding poor performance until the end of the tournament on July 19.”

Ab Rauf said that attendance, punctuality, time management, and the completion of assigned duties should not be compromised by late-night matches.

“Civil servants are expected to arrive on time, carry out their duties responsibly and maintain professionalism in their work,” he said.

“The people depend on government services every day and would not want to see those services affected because of football.”

He added that maintaining discipline was part of the state government’s commitment to providing responsive, efficient and people-oriented services.

“My administration emphasises a public service that is responsive, efficient, friendly and capable of providing solutions,” Ab Rauf said.

“That is why discipline remains important as part of our commitment to serving the people.”

At the same time, he said the World Cup should also be viewed as an opportunity to foster unity and strengthen social bonds within the community.

He noted that the tournament, featuring 48 nations competing in 104 matches across 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico, would attract the attention of football fans worldwide.

Ab Rauf said the World Cup was more than just a football tournament, describing it as a global event that brings people together regardless of race, religion or background.

He said many Malaysians still cherished memories of gathering with family members, friends and neighbours to watch World Cup matches, sharing moments of joy and heartbreak.

“We can use that same spirit to strengthen unity and togetherness within our communities,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK