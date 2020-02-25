Melaka Chief Minister bids adieu, but what next?

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari has thanked everyone for being given the chance to lead the state, in what appears to be a farewell message.

"Although it was a short time, I have given my best with all my energy to relieve hunger, evil, and sadness of everyone. I pray all are blessed by God, " he said tweeted on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The political chaos from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia pulling out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition may throw a few state governments into disarray.

Pakatan had originally 15 out of the 28 state seats is now only left with 13.