Melaka can make or break comeback bids of Najib, Muhyiddin

The battle for Melaka has pitted two recently deposed prime ministers against each other in what could be a crucial bellwether of their bids to return to the top of Malaysian politics.

Immediate past premier Muhyiddin Yassin has openly said that he could be back in his old job. His former boss Najib Razak is still widely influential in the ruling Umno, and intends to contest the next general election despite a graft conviction - which bans him from running for office - and dozens of charges being heard in relation to the scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).