Melaka bachelor wins $6.4m in partial Toto 4D Jackpot in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – A 61-year-old bachelor from Melaka became a multi-millionaire after a partial win of Toto 4D’s Jackpot 1 worth RM20.17 million (S$6.4 million).

The retired oil palm estate supervisor won the amount from a total jackpot of RM20.32 million on Nov 23.

“As a Toto fan for almost 30 years, I have dreamed of winning big but never thought it could be this big,” he said.

“My pair of winning numbers was inspired by two striking blue sports cars parked side by side at a mall,” he added.

He said he decided to bet on their registration numbers.

The winner said he had sleepless nights after discovering the win.

He spent RM2 on the two numbers to win RM20,169,749.30, and added that he plans to be prudent and invest the winnings to grow his fortune.

The winner visited the STM Lottery head office with a friend to collect the prize.

Another winner from Sarawak used the i System method, and received RM146,688.95 from the total jackpot. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK