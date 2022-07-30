Meet the SCBD Kids making waves in Jakarta

A smile and a handshake were all it took to break the ice.

"Come hang out with us today," Noviana Dwi Lestari, 16, told Candy Bunga Amanda, 14, wrapping an arm around her.

Noviana and her two friends had just got off the train from Citayam, a small district in the Bogor regency, when she spotted Candy and her friend, Siti Nuriah, 12, strolling around Dukuh Atas, in Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD).

"We live in Jakarta and it's our first time here. We heard this place is cool so we want to check it out, and hopefully make new friends," Candy told The Straits Times.

Gleaming with shopping malls, luxury hotels, and swanky office towers, the SCBD is one of the poshest areas in the capital.

But in the past year, youngsters in ripped jeans, flannel shirts and sneakers have been spending weekends at a park and underpass outside the Dukuh Atas MRT station, lending the area an edgier vibe that is not always welcome.

They are known as Anak SCBD or SCBD Kids - not after the financial district, but Sudirman, Citayam, Bojong Gede and Depok, the latter three being towns on the outskirts of Jakarta that they hail from.

The adolescents, some as young as 12, travel two to three hours by train to Jakarta's downtown and spend an entire day - and night - chit-chatting with their friends, enjoying cheap snacks and drinks, and dancing to TikTok tunes.

Occasionally, they turn pedestrian crossings into fashion runways, strutting across the road in their quirky attire just like top models at fashion shows in Milan, Paris and New York, while their friends cheer and clap.

And that's how the name Citayam Fashion Week, which also refers to this new youth subculture, was coined.

The lack of public spaces in the satellite cities, a better integrated transportation system between Jakarta and its outskirts and, most certainly, the lure of the city, have driven the youngsters to flock to the capital.

Siti Nurkumalasari, 15, from Bekasi, in West Java, told The Straits Times: "My hometown looks like a village, you know? So different from Jakarta, which is modern with all the tall buildings and nice scenery. I'm addicted so that's why I keep coming back."

FROM GRIME TO GOLD

The bright lights and big city vibe of Indonesia's capital have long been a lure for young people.

It used to be Sarinah shopping mall and the National Monument. In the 1980s and 1990s, many flocked to Blok M mall to show off their fashionable clothes and breakdancing skills.

But social media has amped up everything. The straight-talking, carefree SCBD Kids caught the attention of the public after videos of them pairing up went viral on TikTok and other platforms.

One such clip with millions of views featured teen couple Bonge and Kurma, who went steady after bumping into each other at a juice stand. Bonge says: "We plan to get married next month, yes, love?" as Kurma nods and giggles shyly.

The pair, as well as other "pioneers" Roy, Jeje, Tegar and Nadia found themselves turning into mini celebrities after they were invited to YouTube podcasts and television talk shows, and offered product endorsements and even cameo appearances in music videos.

Voicing his acceptance of the trend, President Joko Widodo said: "As long as (the activities are) positive, I suppose there is no problem. Don't make it a big deal."

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has also doffed his hat to the youth. After a meeting with European Investment Bank vice-president Kris Peeters and the European Union Ambassador Vincent Piket at the MRT Jakarta office on July 19, they took a three-minute train ride to Dukuh Atas and did the catwalk in their business suits.

Opportunistic businesses and content creators have tried to cash in, to varying degrees of success.

Last weekend, marketers decked out in T-shirts for an Indonesian retail brand hoofed it in a high-energy performance intended to evoke the Harajuku fashion district in Tokyo.

On the flip side, YouTuber Baim Wong and his model wife Paula Verhoeven sparked outrage when they filed a trademark for Citayam Fashion Week as a fashion and entertainment brand last week. The slogan "created by the poor, stolen by the rich" swiftly made waves across social media. The couple have dropped the idea.

University of Indonesia sociologist Hari Nugroho told Kompas.com: "The Citayam Fashion Week has the potential to be controlled by the upper middle class with more social and economic resources. The teens who were originally here would find themselves being cast aside."

PLAYGROUND FOR ALL

It is easy to distinguish the SCBD Kids from their urban Jakarta peers. Coming from lower to middle class neighbourhoods, they spend less than $10 on their outfits, which they buy from thrift stores and wholesale markets. Some borrow clothes from friends.

They buy snacks such as bakso tahu goreng (tofu meatballs) from pushcart hawkers and 50-cent iced coffee from vendors on bicycles known as "Starling", a portmanteau of American coffee chain Starbucks and keliling, meaning mobile.

Their cheap but quirky get-ups and simple lifestyles stand in stark contrast to mainstream YouTubers and influencers such as Atta Halilintar who often show off luxury goods and sports cars on social media.

"What they are doing is against the consumerism culture," Gadjah Mada University sociologist Derajat Sulistyo Widhyarto said. "Wearing borrowed clothes and buying cheap clothes are a form of criticism of urban youth trapped by their consumption of (branded) clothes."

Not all Jakartans love them, though. Some residents have complained the youngsters, who chill there nearly every day now, have become an eyesore, while Jakarta's Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria is mulling over whether to move the catwalks to other locations in the city.

"Sudirman has become very crowded. My car got stuck in a traffic jam as they were using the zebra crossings for their catwalks. Some just sleep on the streets at night, and litter everywhere," office worker Muhammad Yunus, 45, told The Straits Times.

Whether or not they are welcomed, what is clear is the SCBD Kids have made an impact on the local fashion scene and brought people from all walks of life together.

Difa, 17, a photographer who cross-dresses, said he did not feel out of place wearing a Japanese-style schoolgirl uniform and long stockings there.

He told ST: "I have many skirts at home. But everyone would stare if I were to wear them anywhere else. Here, I am able to freely express my identity through fashion. I'm glad I found this place."