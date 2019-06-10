Meet Rodrigo III, Philippines President Duterte's first great-grandson

MANILA (THE PHILIPPINES DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte just had his first great-grandson, Rodrigo III.

He is the first grandson of incoming Davao City Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte. Mr Pulong took to social media on Sunday (June 9) to share the birth of the new member of the Duterte family.

"Hello Rodrigo III. You have made me a grandfather. Let's just accept that. Congrats Rodrigo S. Duterte II, we're even/quits. Thank you to the doctors and nurses for taking care of them," Mr Pulong said on Facebook.

Mr Pulong's post was accompanied by a photo of the newborn being held by the nurses.

Rodrigo III is the son of Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, Mr Pulong's son.